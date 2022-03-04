President Buhari shelves his UK medical trip as he returns to Abuja from Kenya

President Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

His return this afternoon March 4 goes contrary to the plan contained in an earlier press statement from the presidency where it was stated that the President would proceed to London for a medical check-up after his engagement in Kenya.

The President left Nigeria for the East African country on March 1 where he participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

See photos from his arrival in Nigeria below…