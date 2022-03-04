Russian Premier League club Krasnodar agree to suspend the contracts of all eight of their foreign players days after coach Daniel Farke resigned over Ukraine invasion

Russian football club, Krasnodar have agreed to suspend the contracts of their eight foreign players, just days after Daniel Farke announced he would resign as their manager following the invasion of Ukraine.

While no official reason has been given for the decision to freeze their deals, the club are now facing a mass first-team exodus and found themselves unable to fulfill a league fixture as the bloodshed in eastern Europe reaches its eighth day.

The list of players who will be released includes former Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella. According to reports, he is already training with former side Montpellier.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and West Brom, is also braced to leave despite putting pen to paper on a three-year contract last August.

Another notable name allowed to exit is Jhon Cordoba, who joined them from Koln just six months ago.

Among those to have also had their contract paused are Erik Botheim, Cristian…