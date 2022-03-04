UK sanctions oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov, an Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon who Britain said was worth $18.4 billion – is best known in Britain for his investment in and former sponsorship of Premier League soccer clubs Arsenal and Everton.

Shuvalov is a former aide to Putin who now chairs Russian bank VEB, itself under Western sanctions. As deputy prime minister he led Russia’s successful bid to host the 2018 soccer World Cup.

“For as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Since Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24, Britain has imposed sanctions on 11 wealthy Russians plus Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as four Belarusian military officials.