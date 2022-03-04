University education is not for employment

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos State (UNILAG) chapter, Mr Dele Ashiru has stated that university education shouldn’t be for employment.

Ashiru made the claim during an interview on Channels Television, and further maintained that graduates are supposed to be employers of labour.

He also said that access to university education is not for everybody, adding that in developed nations; only a few people get to that level.

He said;