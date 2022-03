“Divorce feels like suffocating” Kanye West shares how he feels about divorce as Kim Kardashian is declared single

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to disclose what a divorce feels like.

The rapper, whose wife was recently declared legally single amid their divorce case, deleted every single post on his Instagram account, leaving just one post about divorce.

The post reads: “Divorce feels like full blown Covid.

“Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit.

“Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass.

“Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall.

“Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall.

“Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.

“Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove.

“Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals.

“Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold.

“Divorce feels like the first play of the super bowl and your ankle rolls.

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control.

“Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow.

“Divorce…