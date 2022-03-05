I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has said that she enjoyed dating her husband, singer Tuface, before fame and age of social media.

The mother of two stated this in an interview with South African TV host and media entrepreneur, Olwethu Leshabane.

When asked if she thinks the fact that she establish her connection with Tuface before the fame and invasive public scrutiny has helped her weather the storms of love and how social media impacted the dynamics of their relationship, she said;