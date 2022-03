Rihanna is not slowing down with her pregnancy fashion at the Paris Fashion Week.

The pregnant singer, 34, put her bump on display again as she continued to indulge in the Paris Fashion Week festivities.

She spent time with Interview Magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg on Friday, March 4.

For their meeting, Rihanna wore an aqua cut-out jumpsuit and completed the look with a jacket.

See photos below.

