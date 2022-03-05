Sheffield Utd’s Oli McBurnie offers £20k reward after ‘rats’ stole £500,000 watch collection

By
Headliners
-
2


Sheffield Utd?s Oli McBurnie offers ?20k reward after ?rats? stole ?500,000 watch collection

Sheffield Utd striker Oli McBurnie has offered a £20,000 reward after robbers who he described  as “rats” stole his watches.

 

McBurnie who said the £500,000 watch collection was taken in a burglary a few months ago, shared a photo of eight timepieces including a gold Rolex.

 

The Scottish footballer wrote; 

 

“£20k cash if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches or the rats that done it.”

 

Sheffield Utd?s Oli McBurnie offers ?20k reward after ?rats? stole ?500,000 watch collection

 

Rival football fans trolled him. One tweeted: “This lad’s had more watches than goals.”

 

Another posted: “I’ll watch out for them.” One joked: “I’ve actually got one, bought it off lucky lucky man on holiday €5.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR