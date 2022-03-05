Sheffield Utd’s Oli McBurnie offers £20k reward after ‘rats’ stole £500,000 watch collection

Sheffield Utd striker Oli McBurnie has offered a £20,000 reward after robbers who he described as “rats” stole his watches.

McBurnie who said the £500,000 watch collection was taken in a burglary a few months ago, shared a photo of eight timepieces including a gold Rolex.

The Scottish footballer wrote;

“£20k cash if anyone lets me know anything that leads to the recovery of the watches or the rats that done it.”

Rival football fans trolled him. One tweeted: “This lad’s had more watches than goals.”

Another posted: “I’ll watch out for them.” One joked: “I’ve actually got one, bought it off lucky lucky man on holiday €5.