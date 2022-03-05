“They say don’t question you but I need answers” Tonto Dikeh questions God as she bids her stepmother good bye

Tonto Dikeh has responded to Nigerians who criticised her over the post she shared earlier in the day where she stated she wasn’t going to forgive God after losing her stepmother.

The mum of one was on her way to the funeral when she shared a photo on her Instastories and wrote;

”Farewell Mama, This one I can’t forgive God”.

Many Nigerians criticised her for her comment, stating that she has no right to question God and what he does with anyone.

in an apparent response to her critics, Tonto shared a photo from the funeral this evening and wrote;