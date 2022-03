The third batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the evacuees landed in Abuja at 11:50pm on Friday March 4.

The Nigerians were flown in from Budapest, Hungary, which shares borders with Ukraine.

