Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her turning up for her step-mother's burial ceremony.  The video came with a caption which read "Farewell Mama, This one I can't forgive God". Watch the video below…………..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)



Source: Linda Ikeji

