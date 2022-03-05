



Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her turning up for her step-mother’s burial ceremony. The video came with a caption which read "Farewell Mama, This one I can’t forgive God". Watch the video below………….. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post This one I cant forgive God – Tonto Dikeh writes as she shares video of her turning up for her step-mothers burial ceremony (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

