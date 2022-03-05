Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery

Three Zimbabwe Army Presidential soldiers have been arrested for robbery after a family was robbed at gunpoint at a farm in Beatrice, Mashonaland East.

Among those arrested is a soldier who retired from the unit. Local news platforms reported that Shadreck Kadira(33), Munyaradzi Munyuki (27) and Busani Moyo (29) were arrested by the police in connection to a robbery case in Beatrice which happened on the 28th of February.

Police said the trio, in connivance with three others, launched a raid on Houmoed Farm where they quickly overpowered Luke Williams, 19, who was relaxing in his bedroom cottage.

After he was tied with shoelaces and had a gun pointed at him, he handed the robbers US$250. The robbers then moved on to the main house where they woke up David George Rickards, 67, and his wife Philliper Rickards, 62.

After threatening to shoot the couple, police say Philliper handed over US$850. The robbers also forced the couple to open the safe which had Z$1,000 in…