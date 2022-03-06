Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this year

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has revealed that her marriage to her white husband, Mr Jones is officially over.

The reality show star who showed off her new home in the UK in a new Instagram post she shared, disclosed that dissolving her marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends.

Ka3na added that pressing the restart button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce.

She wrote;