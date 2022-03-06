Father narrates how his 16-year-old daughter was electrocuted after power surge in Benue

Father of 16-year-old Vivian Ochanya Emmanuel, who was electrocuted following a sudden surge in electricity supply in Benue State, has narrated how the incident happened.

Five people died while several others were injured in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, at Rice Mill area of Wadata, Makurdi.

Speaking to Punch , Mr John Emmanuel, a former supervisor at a filing station in Makurdi said that Vivian was preparing for UTME before her untimely death.

“I lost my first child, Vivian Ochanya Emmanuel, to the unfortunate incident. She was 16 years old. She just recently finished from secondary school and was expected to write this year’s UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,” he said.

“On that fateful morning, she had dressed up and was about going to her place of work at Modern Market, when one of her younger ones told her that the fridge was shocking. She went to the fridge and attempted to disconnect it from…