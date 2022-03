The wedding of politician and one-time governorship candidate in Kogi state, Natasha Akpoti, to Warri chief, Emmanuel Uduaghan, took place in Kogi state on Saturday March 5.

The wedding had in attendance politicians and other to dignitaries including Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and a host of others.

Guests were barred from spraying money at the wedding ceremony.

See photos and videos below…