It shows his total ignorance of the ethics and convention of broadcasting

Award winning Nigerian journalist, Deji Badmus has called out AriseTV anchor, Reuben Abati for refering to a reporter as mannerless on air.

Recall that the former presidential spokesman had expressed his displeasure after the correspondent called him by name on live TV. Read HERE

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Mr Badmus said that journalists calling colleagues mannerless or any derogatory names on air is forbidden and violates the ethics, convention, tradition of broadcasting.

“So Reuben Abati was angry that a reporter called him by his first name on TV. What a shame! I think people like OGA Reuben with little or no background in broadcasting before now need to be schooled on the ethics and practice in broadcasting before they are put on TV as presenters,” he wrote.

To refer to a reporter as mannerless because she called you by your first name on TV, when you were the presenter or studio anchor asking her questions, is so tactless and unprofessional. It…