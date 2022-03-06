Nigerian lady disrupts her husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)

A Nigerian lady in Minna, Niger state created a scene recently after she disrupted her husband’s wedding to his second wife.

”The story is, first wife went to the husband’s event as he takes another wife.

Toh uwargida wanted to show that she owned the husband now went to take picture but sat on his lap.

Husband push first wife, first wife fall.

First wife now vex

She stood up and mistakenly hit the Amarya. Amarya’s dangi retaliated.

She was was beaten mercilessly har aka yayyaga mata kaya.

Even though she didn’t go down with out a fight. A warrior indeed.

This happened in Minna Niger state.”