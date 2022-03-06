Principal suspect in importation of Jihadist drug arrested after six months on the run as NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tablets, seizes 38,862 cartridges

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major operations in Delta, Bauchi, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, while a total of 41 suspects were arrested in raids in Abuja and Kaduna state.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said that Nwoku Princewill Uche, 36, a principal suspect in the importation of 451,807 Captagon tablets weighing 79.119kg in September, 2021 at Apapa Seaport Lagos, has been taken into custody after six months on the run.

Known as Jihadist drug, the consignment was the first ever recorded seizure of Captagon in West and Central African Sub-Region.

In his statements, he claimed to have met the person who gave him the job on LinkedIn while he was paid N5m to clear the container. He then used a third party bank account to…