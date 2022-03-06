We will soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that we might be saying goodbye to Nigeria as a nation following recent trends in the country.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday March 5, at the international symposium organised to mark his 85th birthday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The symposium was attended physically and virtually by eminent personalities, including: President Paul Kagame, President Nicéphore Soglo, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Professor Goski Alabi (Ghana); Ambassador Barry Desker (Singapore); Professor Juma Shabani (Burundi); Dr. Mary Khimulu (Kenya); Dr. Moussa Kondo (Mali); Professor Sarah Agbor (Cameroon); Professor Chukwuma Soludo and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, among others.

In his address titled “Africa Narrative with Nigeria Situation”, Obasanjo stated that Nigerians must learn from the events of the past and put aside sentiments in choosing the next President of the country.

He…