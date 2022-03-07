Actor Alesh Sanni attacked by robbers in Lekki, Range Rover and jewelry carted away

Nigeria police don’t search or check this big cars anymore at that lekki side, they are interested in collecting money, those robbers will only repaint your car and be using it inside that same lekki. Our police doesn’t work. Seeing that car again is at 0percent. More reason you need trackers on your cars. All you need is to do is to set your speed limit at 60 once you not going out of lekki or your environs, once the speedometer gets to 60, the car will automatically slow down and start at o again, if robbers notice this in any car, they sharply leave the car and take to their heels. Some even set their speed limit at 40, the best security for your cars

Like this! 7 Dislike this! 0 Reply