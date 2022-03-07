Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position

An Anglican priest has resigned as a priest of the Anglican Communion.

Rev Canon LumenCristi Eboh announced his resignation today, March 7, at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State.

He alleged that some forces in the church had caused his wife to leave him and they lodged her at an undisclosed place.

He accused his diocesan bishop of witch-hunt, land grabbing, and an attempt to arm-twist him into making him a member of the board of God in Action Adoration Ministry, a ministry he founded privately.

Eboh, who is also a radio and television evangelist, also accused the bishop of insisting that the registered trustees of his personal ministry be altered to include the bishop and his wife, a condition he resisted on the basis that God did not reveal the bishop to him as a vessel in the ministry.

He alleged that his refusal to include the bishop as trustee as demanded and to hand over landed property of his personal ministry to him set him on a collision course…