Armed robbers led by pastor’s son kill businessman in Benue

Suspected armed robbers have killed a businessman identified as Jonah Onche at Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the robbers stormed the residence of the businessman in the early hours of Sunday, March 6.

Chairman of Gwer West local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the DPO in the local government was on top of the situation.

The council boss said that the suspected robbers were known cultists and had been terrorising the Makurdi/Naka/Adoka road for some time.

According to Igbabon, one of the robbers said to be a pastor’s son was killed by his gang member during the robbery.

“The report I heard is that two robbers went to the businessman’s house and scaled the fence,” said Igbabon.

“When they entered, they asked the businessman to bring the money in his house, he brought the money and pleaded with them not to kill him.

“But one of the robbers collected…