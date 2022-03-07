Arrest of Abuja Lawyer for failing to produce Omoyele Sowore is illegal – Femi Falana





Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has condemned the arrest of a lawyer who represented media personality, Omoyele Sowore.

Falana confirmed that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Abuja based legal practitioner, Abubakar Marshall, for failing to produce his client.

He described the act as illegal and also dismissed claims by the police that Sowore jumped bail, saying that the activist had presented himself for any possible arraignment.

“In a bid to justify the illegal arrest of Abubakar Marshall Esq. the Police claimed that the lawyer contravened an unspecified provision of the Criminal Code because he failed to produce a client, Mr. Omoyele Sowore at a police station in the Federal Capital Territory. “It is public knowledge that the movement of Mr Sowore has been restricted to the Federal Capital Territory for the past two years on the orders of the Federal Capital Territory. Since his abode is well known to the security agencies, it…





Source: Linda Ikeji