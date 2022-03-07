DCP Kyari pleads not guilty to drug charges but co-defendants plead guilty





Suspended deputy commissioner (DCP) of police, Abba Kyari, and four other defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the NDLEA.

Kyari and six others were this morning arraigned before the NDLEA at a Federal high court in Abuja. They are accused of obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu. The three defendants are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two alleged drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

When the charges were read to them by Joseph Sunday, NDLEA director of prosecution and legal services, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the sixth and seventh defendants entered a “guilty” plea and begged the court for mercy.

The arraignment is still…





Source: Linda Ikeji