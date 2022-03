The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on February 26 has been found dead.

A statement released by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, spokesperson of the state police command, says the corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

He stated that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.