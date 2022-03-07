Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crèche

A Nigerian mum is bereaved after she suddenly lost her three-month-old baby after leaving the child at a Creche.
Twitter user @Lolo_cy who shared the sad story online said no one knows what happened to the baby only that the mother came back to pick her baby’s dead body.
”A friend dropped her 3 months old healthy baby at creche and she came back to pick his dead body. Nobody understands what happened The teachers at the creche said they don’t know what happened. My God in heaven! I am beyond hurt.
This woman just wanted to get back to her job and needed somewhere safe to keep her baby. She found a creche literally 2 mins from home. God!!!!! This is too much.”
Source: Linda Ikeji