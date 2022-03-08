Customs suspends e-valuation of imported vehicles for one month

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended implementation of the vehicle identification number (VIN) valuation policy recently introduced on imported vehicles.

This was confirmed in a circular released on Monday March 7 by Hamza Gummi, assistant comptroller general of customs in charge of tariff and trade.

From today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the NCS approved a one-month window to enable the clearing agents to clear a backlog of vehicles held up in the port as a result of the strike action embarked upon by clearing agents over the e-valuation policy.

The clearing agents had alleged that the NCS used the e-valuation system to hike duties on imported vehicles arbitrarily.

Area controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period to ensure that manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

The circular read;