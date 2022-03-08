Justice Ekwo’s judgement was purchased





Dave Umahi has reacted to being sacked as Governor of Ebonyi state by a federal high court.

Umahi who claimed that Justice Inyang Ekwo’s judgement was purchased at a press conference on Tuesday March 8, said he’s not surprised that the judge delivered the judgement in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party. He added that “Ekwo was charged and needed to discharge.”

Claiming that he “feels sorry for the Nigerian judiciary”, the sacked Ebonyi Governor disclosed that he will be appealing the judgement passed by the Judge he accused of being on a mission to embarrass the All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government.

“I am still the Governor of Ebonyi State and there is no tension at all. In the first place, there is no constitutional provision for any hatchet man to remove a governor. “There are three ways whereby a governor can vacate his office: it is either by death, resignation and impeachment. There is no other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet…





Source: Linda Ikeji