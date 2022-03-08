Oluwo of Iwo announces his wedding with Kano princess; describes her as ‘matrimonial material and morally upright’

The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is set to marry a Kano princess, Firdauz Abdullahi.

The wedding is set to hold on March 19, 2022, at the residence of Madakin Kano, Yola Quarters in Kano State.

A reception strictly for the ladies follows at the palace of the Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero

The monarch divorced his Canadian-born wife, Chanel Chin in 2019, over personal irreconcilable differences.

Recall that Oluwo had in an interview with BBC, confirmed his upcoming wedding stating that the date will be made public soon.

The wedding date was announced in a statement via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 8.

The statement described the bride-to-be as a “matrimonial material and morally upright princess”

“History Made: Royalty Meets, Weds Royalty. A great wife, matrimonial material and morally upright princess becoming an empress,” the statement reads.

“The glory is not mine alone. It belongs to all…