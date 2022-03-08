Putin’s alleged love child deletes Instagram after verbal abuse over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s alleged love child has deleted her Instagram account after suffering verbal abuse following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Luiza Krivonogikh, whose Instagram boasted 84,000 followers, became a target for trolls after her rumored father gave the orders for Russian troops to invade Ukraine last month.

Twitter users left hostile comments on her page, others accused her of being guilty of “passive complicity” for not talking to Putin. Some went as far as calling her “the daughter of that devil” and “war criminal”.

The 18-year-old, who used to share photos of her lavish lifestyle, has now disabled her account following the verbal abuse.

Luiza is the daughter of cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, who has long been rumored to have been Putin’s mistress in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Putin and Svetlana have never commented on their alleged relationship or Luiza’s rumored paternity. Luiza was outed by the…