Soldier allegedly shot dead by DSS operatives in Lagos

A Nigerian soldier, Private Obafemi Peter Adetayo, has died after he was allegedly shot at by some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) along Elegushi Beach over the weekend.

According to a relative of the deceased, the unidentified security operatives had accosted Adetayo and he was in the process of bringing out his ID to properly identify himself when he was shot at in the stomach by the operatives.

He alleged the DSS had threatened the family to maintain silence on the incident.