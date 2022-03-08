Surrender three regions – Russia issues demands for ending war in Ukraine

Russia on Monday March 7, claimed ahead of a third round of peace talks that it will cease military operations “in a moment” if Ukraine agrees to meet a list of demands.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine must stop fighting, amend its constitution to guarantee neutrality, formally cede Crimea to Russia, and recognize the independence of the Russian-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.

If Ukraine enshrines neutrality in its constitution which would prevent it from joining NATO or the European Union and accepts Russia’s territorial demands, it will remain an “independent state that will live as it wants,” Peskov said.

Anatol Lieven, a fellow at the anti-interventionist Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said in an interview with Democracy Now! that neutrality would likely benefit Ukraine. Finland and Austria, Lieven noted, maintained a similar status during the Cold War and remained free, prosperous, and democratic.

