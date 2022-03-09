Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald’s suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Iconic brands, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Starbucks have announced they are suspending business in Russia after that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes after Pepsi, Coke, McDonald’s and Starbucks drew criticism for continuing to operate in Russia while other U.S. companies announced suspensions and paused sales.

Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld had compiled and made public a list of U.S. companies that have withdrawn from Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and those that hadn’t.

On Tuesday afternoon, Coke said in a brief statement: “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Pepsi, on the other hand, said it will suspend Russian sales of its Pepsi-Cola, 7UP and Mirinda brands, along with capital investments and all advertising and promotional…