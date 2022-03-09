Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women’s day photo

Football player, Sydney Leroux has caused an uproar with the photo she shared for the Women’s Day celebration yesterday March 8.
The football player whose marriage to her ex-husband, Dom Dwyer ended in 2021, shared a photo of her and her two children on Twitter, covering up the photo of her male child.
This led to an outcry as many asked why she couldn’t share a photo of just her and her daughter.
See some tweets below……………………..
This had led to an outcry on social media. See some posts below……………………..
Source: Linda Ikeji