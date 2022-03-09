Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women’s day photo

By
Headliners
-
2


Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo

Football player, Sydney Leroux has caused an uproar with the photo she shared for the Women’s Day celebration yesterday March 8. 

 

The football player whose marriage to her ex-husband, Dom Dwyer ended in 2021, shared a photo of her and her two children on Twitter, covering up the photo of her male child. 

 

This led to an outcry as many asked why she couldn’t share a photo of just her and her daughter. 

 

See some tweets below……………………..

 

Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo

 

This had led to an outcry on social media. See some posts below……………………..

 

Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo

Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo

Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo

Football player Sydney Leroux causes an uproar with her women?s day photo



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR