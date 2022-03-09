“It is no longer fashionable to continue to cry out for help. We must be ready to confront these killers”

Governor Samuel Ortom has called on Benue people, especially those in rural areas to arm themselves with “lawful weapons” and defend themselves against killer herdsmen.

The governor made the call on Wednesday, while reacting to the killing of five persons in Tse Ahentse community in Ndzorov council ward, Guma Local Government Area on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

Ortom also called on the federal government to synergise with his administration and step up military operations that will flushout armed herdsmen from neighbouring states bordering Benue.

The governor said that this will help end the invasion of Benue communities by killer herdsmen who have continued to use the porous nature of the state borders to invade hapless communities on the Benue side of the border.

Governor Ortom who expressed sadness over the recent attack said it is time the federal government further “steps up the military operations in states that share common boundaries with Benue…