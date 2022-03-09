Johnnie Walker Inspires Us All with Remarkable International Women’s Day “No Labels” Montage

Recognizing and saluting the women who have been audacious enough to challenge stereotypes, rise above the societal labels and live their truth, Johnnie Walker highlights some of the struggles Nigerian women face in a powerful montage featuring sensational Afro House Singer; Niniola renowned presenter; Daala, and fiery performing artist Maka for International Women’s Day 2022.

Refusing the labels ascribed to them, these women continue to break biases to become the best versions of themselves by constantly rising above the noise, and living in their truth. Johnnie Walker shares their stories to celebrate and inspire Nigerian women to keep the spirit alive and to Keep Walking no matter what.

Refuse the Labels, Break the Bias!

Happy International Womens Day!

