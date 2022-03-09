Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplets after 12 years of waiting

A Nigerian couple, Innocent and Onyinye Ezennia have welcomed quadruplets after 12 years of marriage.

The babies, two boys and two girls were dedicated late last month at the Assemblies of God, Ire-Akari Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Sharing photos of her four children on Facebook, Mrs Ezennia she wrote:

“When the lord turned back the captivity of Zion, we we’re like them that dreams. Faithful God your too faithful to fail. God who never disappoint. At his appointed time, he always show….God is still blessing his children. You are next in line for this miracle”