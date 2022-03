Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro turned 40 today and she released stunning new photos of herself to mark the occasion. The mother of one simply wrote in her caption; 'Today we celebrate me!'' See full photos below. The post Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information