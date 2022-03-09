Two candidates lay claim to PDP’s ticket in Osun state

Two candidates, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi are laying claim to the People’s Democratic Party’s ticket, after being elected in separate primary elections in Osogbo, the state capital.

It was gathered that while one primary election took place at the Osogbo City Stadium, aggrieved members held a parallel Governorship election at WOCDIF Event Center.

The primary election at the stadium was supervised by a committee from the national secretariat of the party led by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state, Mr Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo. The election at WOCDIF event center was not supervised by any national representative.

While Ademola Adeleke emerged winner at the election which took place at the stadium and supervised by officials of the party from PDP national secretariat, Prince Dotun Babayemi emerged victorious at the exercise which took place at WOCDIF event center.