Again, suspected herdsmen slaughter 8 people in Benue

Eight people have been killed in two separate attacks in Guma local government areas of Benue State.

This is coming barely 48 hours after suspected Fulani militia killed over five persons in the Ahentse, Nzorov council ward in same local government and wounded many.

The latest attack occurred at Iye village, in Uvir council ward, along Daudu-Gbajimba road and branch Udei, around Yelwata axis in the early hours of Thursday, March 10, when the people were asleep.

The assailants who invaded the villages are believed to have crossed over from Nasarawa state into Benue.

Eyewitness account said the herders, who had earlier issued a threat to the Tse Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences, came on motorcycles and without any herd of cattle.

The gunmen were said to have first of all shot sporadically into the air before breaking into the houses of their victims who were already fast asleep.

Security Adviser to the governor,…