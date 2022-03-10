Cardi B shares first glimpse of her son’s face

Cardi B has shown followers a glimpse of her son’s face.

The rapper, who welcomed her son six months ago, has kept him away from the public.

However, today, fans began asking questions after Cardi tweeted about her son’s teething issues.

One fan asked Cardi if her son looks like her or her husband, Offset, more. The rapper surprisingly said that he resembles their daughter, Kulture, more.

Later on, another user made a comment about the fact that her baby is teething and no one has seen him yet.

Soon after, Cardi replied with a photo of just a small portion of her son’s face and wrote: “That’s all y’all will get.”