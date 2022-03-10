Fashion Icon Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry) gives his voice at Airtel International Women’s Day Conference

By
Headliners
-
16


Fashion Icon Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry) gives his voice at Airtel International Women

The multiple award winning stylist , fashion designer, Pr , and reality tv star of young famous and African . Along side power players Her excellency Mr’s osinbanjo wife of the Vice President , federal republic of Nigeria, MD/ CEO Airtel Nigeria ( Mr SURENDRAN ) MD/ CEO  Sterling Bank plc ( Mr  ABUBAKAR SULIEMAN)
MD/CEO Cadbury Nigeria plc (MRS OYEYIMIKA ADEBOYE and many more ….

 

Fashion Icon Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry) gives his voice at Airtel International Women

 

Swankyjerry took to his Instagram to share photos from the event …
He wrote …

  If you know me well , you will know that it’s international women’s day everyday for me …. My entire journey I have continued to celebrate women and enforce the importance of equal opportunity for both genders.

Yesterday I was speaking at the AIRTEL INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CONFERENCE along side power players in the cooperate world …
It was all kind of amazing…

Nothing brings me more happiness than seeing women United in one voice , one force and one agenda.

BREAK THE BIAS …..

Special thanks to her…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR