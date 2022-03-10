Fashion Icon Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry) gives his voice at Airtel International Women’s Day Conference

The multiple award winning stylist , fashion designer, Pr , and reality tv star of young famous and African . Along side power players Her excellency Mr’s osinbanjo wife of the Vice President , federal republic of Nigeria, MD/ CEO Airtel Nigeria ( Mr SURENDRAN ) MD/ CEO Sterling Bank plc ( Mr ABUBAKAR SULIEMAN)

MD/CEO Cadbury Nigeria plc (MRS OYEYIMIKA ADEBOYE and many more ….

Swankyjerry took to his Instagram to share photos from the event …

He wrote …

If you know me well , you will know that it’s international women’s day everyday for me …. My entire journey I have continued to celebrate women and enforce the importance of equal opportunity for both genders.

Yesterday I was speaking at the AIRTEL INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CONFERENCE along side power players in the cooperate world …

It was all kind of amazing…

Nothing brings me more happiness than seeing women United in one voice , one force and one agenda.

BREAK THE BIAS …..

Special thanks to her…