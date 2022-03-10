How Sujimoto Women are Breaking the Bias in a Male Dominated Industry

In a world where over 80% are men and an industry highly dominated by men, it is rare to find women taking charge. According to Ray Sedey, “females make up 47% of the country’s total workforce but only 9% are in the construction industry.” However, it is such a breath of fresh air to note that Sujimoto Group is dominated by women. With women holding approximately 57% of the executive positions, Sujimoto Group has already broken the bias by providing a level playing field to everyone irrespective of gender.

Speaking with the Executive Director of Sujimoto Group – Hafsat Yusuf, she narrated her experience on how she started her career at Sujimoto as a sales executive. She said, “I was a timid youth corper who saw an ad and decided to “try my luck”. I was interviewed and got the role as a sales executive. I quickly realized there was a massive opportunity there because I saw people rise rapidly, for example, there was a janitor who became the head of admin. When…