I don’t appreciate it in anyway

BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim has expressed her displeasure at Kiddrica fans who have started reaching out to her mum by way of calling her, and sending her gifts so as to get information from her.

Kiddrica are fans of Kiddwaya and Erica, which was formed while the pair were an item in the Big Brother house. The fans have continued to root for the pair to continue their affair despite the fact that they have since gone their separate ways.

In a thread posted on her handle this evening, Erica wrote;