BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim has expressed her displeasure at Kiddrica fans who have started reaching out to her mum by way of calling her, and sending her gifts so as to get information from her.
Kiddrica are fans of Kiddwaya and Erica, which was formed while the pair were an item in the Big Brother house. The fans have continued to root for the pair to continue their affair despite the fact that they have since gone their separate ways.
In a thread posted on her handle this evening, Erica wrote;
”I think it’s very weird that some fans have decided to start talking to my mother and using gifts as an excuse to get information. Gifts used to be sent to my Pa, all of a sudden my mum is the one you want to send to why??? And it’s not Elites it’s the frenemy fan base. Stop it!
Kiddrica fan base to be precise, stop it! I don’t appreciate it in anyway”
Source: Linda Ikeji