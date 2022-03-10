Prank? Korra Obidi’s husband announces he’s divorcing her just one week after she welcomed their child

Prank? Korra Obidi

Dr. Justin Dean has announced that he’s “divorcing” popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi. 

 

The doctor made the announcement on Instagram, shocking some of his followers, while others think it is a prank as they still have their family pictures on their Instagram pages.

 

He wrote: “Korra Obidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over! I won’t be treated this way longer. I did my absolute best to make it work.”

 

He added in the caption: “I didn’t want this. I did my best. My heart broken. 

 

“I supported her. I loved her. I don’t deserve the way I was treated.”

 

Prank? Korra Obidi

 

Nigerians have taken to Justin’s page to ask if he was hacked or he’s just playing a prank.

 

Prank? Korra Obidi

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

