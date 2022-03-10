Three kidnap victims rescued from Zaki forest in Zamfara

Police tactical operatives in Zamfara state have successfully rescued three (3) Kidnapped victims including a female and under-aged boy who are natives of Kaduna state.

A statement released by SP Mohammed Shehu, the spokesperson of the state police command says two (2) of the victims were abducted in their village, Tumburku in Giwa LGA of Kaduna state on 20th February, 2022. While the underage victim was abducted from his village in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state about 2 years ago, and since then subjected to rearing animals for the bandits, before he was successfully rescued by the Police.

Shehu mentioned that the victims were taken to the hospital where they received medical treatment before being debriefed by the Police detectives.