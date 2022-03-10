Two Nigerian elderly men spotted threatening each other with violence at a restaurant abroad (video)

Igbo men (People) have been so disgraced by Nigeria. They have been confined in Nigeria, Homeless, stateless, and they have no country to return to, they squatting in every country they can find because the country Nigeria is not habitable for humans , These are Igbo men who got old abroad and are afraid to return back to Nigeria. Listen intently and look at their body Language, you can tell they are Igbos. what Nigeria did to this tribe is so bad

