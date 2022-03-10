



A Nigerian TikTok user has shared a video of her UK-based cousin who passed out after taking "Nigerian alcohol." According to the Nigerian lady, her cousin who was being fanned in the video passed out because he's not used to the said alcohol. Watch the video below………………………. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking “Nigerian alcohol” (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information