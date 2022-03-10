Umahi apologizes to high court judge who sacked him as Governor of Ebonyi state after verbal attack





Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Olumide Akpata has said that Dave Umahi has apologised over his verbal attack against a Federal High Court (FHC) who sacked him as Governor of Ebonyi state.

Recall that Justice Ekwo on Tuesday March 8, ordered Umahi and his deputy Eric Igwe to vacate office and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to receive the names of candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to replace the duo.

Shortly after the judgement was delivered, Umahi launched a scathing attack, refusing to quit and also claiming that the court lacked the power to remove him from office. He also claimed that the judgement was bought and accused Justice Ekwo of doing a “hatchet job”.

Barely 24 hours after Akpata called him out over his utterances after being sacked, the NBA President has announced that the sacked Ebonyi state Governor has apologized and this would in turn be transmitted to Justice Inyang Ekwo.

“On 9th March 2022, I…





