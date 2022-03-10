‘We’re always a family’ – Kim Kardashian says Kanye West will be on her new show but not Pete Davison

??????

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West will appear on her new reality show but not her current boyfriend Pete Davison.

According to the mother of four, her divorce from Kanye West will be covered in her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, but most of the turmoil will be kept off camera.

She opened up about where she stands with Kanye West revealing they “publicly disagreed” during the latest drama with the rapper’s social media attacks.

In a new interview with Variety, the beauty entrepreneur said that she would want to keep their personal troubles private even though she’s a reality TV star.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained as per US Weekly,

“But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

West, 44, will appear prominently in the first episode of The Kardashians, which premieres in April. Before his divorce issues with Kim started, he shot sequences for…